As a female athlete, growing up I encountered numerous challenges when it came to finding suitable footwear and apparel. Whether searching in stores or online, the struggle was real. I played multiple sports, but basketball was my passion. Basketball shoes, specifically, were elusive in my size. I’d often find myself trying on the smalles
As a female athlete, growing up I encountered numerous challenges when it came to finding suitable footwear and apparel. Whether searching in stores or online, the struggle was real. I played multiple sports, but basketball was my passion. Basketball shoes, specifically, were elusive in my size. I’d often find myself trying on the smallest men's size in store (which was still way too big), just to order 3 pairs of women’s sizes 7, 7.5, and 8 online, to ensure I got the right fit.
And it wasn’t just shoes. Basketball shorts and apparel seemed to always be out of reach, and they never quite fit me properly. I would walk into the nearest sports store, and there would be no shorts, or anything else available. Even as I advanced to the university level of basketball, this issue persisted. It became clear that a change was necessary—not only for my benefit but also for all female athletes across different sports.
Dedicated to elevating female athletes globally, we strive to meet their unique sports needs, ignite motivation, and acknowledge the invaluable role of women in the world of sports.
As an entrepreneur passionate about empowering female athletes, my mission is to create a go-to place for women to find easy access to their specific sports apparel, accessories, footwear, and more.
At ItFits, we’re committed to meeting the unique needs of female athletes. Our product lineup includes: High-Quality, Affordable Apparel: Designed specifically for female athletes, our apparel combines quality and affordability. We understand the game because we live and breathe it, just like you do. Our real female athletes contribute t
At ItFits, we’re committed to meeting the unique needs of female athletes. Our product lineup includes: High-Quality, Affordable Apparel: Designed specifically for female athletes, our apparel combines quality and affordability. We understand the game because we live and breathe it, just like you do. Our real female athletes contribute to the thoughtful design, ensuring that every piece meets your needs. Footwear Brands Tailored for Women: We offer your favorite footwear brands, but exclusively in women’s sizes. Say goodbye to trying on men’s shoe sizes or settling for ill-fitting options. Our commitment is to provide comfortable and stylish footwear that truly fits. Constant Growth and Insight: Our company is always evolving to better serve women. We actively seek feedback from real female athletes—your insights drive our improvements. If there’s something you need, don’t hesitate to reach out. We’re here to listen and enhance your experience. Beyond Apparel: We’re not stopping at footwear and apparel. Our goal is to offer a comprehensive range of sports accessories. From performance gear to essentials that enhance your shopping journey, we’ve got you covered. Join us in empowering women in sports. Let’s make strides together!
Send us your thoughts & ideas! We would love to hear them :)
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.