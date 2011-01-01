As a female athlete, growing up I encountered numerous challenges when it came to finding suitable footwear and apparel. Whether searching in stores or online, the struggle was real. I played multiple sports, but basketball was my passion. Basketball shoes, specifically, were elusive in my size. I’d often find myself trying on the smallest men's size in store (which was still way too big), just to order 3 pairs of women’s sizes 7, 7.5, and 8 online, to ensure I got the right fit.

And it wasn’t just shoes. Basketball shorts and apparel seemed to always be out of reach, and they never quite fit me properly. I would walk into the nearest sports store, and there would be no shorts, or anything else available. Even as I advanced to the university level of basketball, this issue persisted. It became clear that a change was necessary—not only for my benefit but also for all female athletes across different sports.